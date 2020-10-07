Driver injured after truck crashes into Ellinwood Fire Department building

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - A hectic scene in Ellinwood Tuesday night involved damage to numerous Ellinwood Fire Department vehicles and serious injury to a man involved in a violent crash. A little before midnight, a 2005 Chevy Silverado 2500 crashed into a wall of a building belonging to the Ellinwood Fire Department in Barton County.

The Ellinwood Police Department said the truck crashed into the east wall of the Ellinwood Fire Department’s south building at a high rate of speed. The truck was on fire from the collision with the driver, identified as Dustin lee Jahay, trapped inside. Crews managed to extinguish the fire and pull Jayhay to safety. He was flown by air ambulance to a Wichita hospital.

Ellinwood police said the preliminary investigation indicated Jahay’s truck was traveling west in the 100 block of West Santa Fe when for an unknown reason, it left the road. The truck continued going west and eventually crashed into the fire department’s wall.

Ellinwood Fire Chief Chris Komarek said excessive speed was a factor and investigators are working to determine if alcohol also played a role. He said two firetrucks were totaled.

