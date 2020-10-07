Flirting with record high temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a mild morning in the 50s will transition into a sunny and hot afternoon. As temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 90s, record highs are within reach. We will have to warm to 93 in Wichita to tie a record high and while it is certainly possible, I think we will stop just shy of the record.

The rest of the work week looks unseasonably warm and continued quiet. Skies will generally be sunny as wake-up temperatures in the 50s climb into the 80s during the afternoon. Breezy conditions are back on Thursday and Friday as well.

Looking ahead… it appears as if the warm and dry spell will end on Monday. Forecast models are predicting a pattern change that will allow moisture returning to Kansas to interact with a cold front. Showers and storms are possible and they should be accompanied by windy and much cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; near record heat. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 86. Low: 59. Continued sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 85. Low: 60. Sunshine.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 58. Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 50. Windy and much cooler with showers/storms possible.

Tue: High: 70. Low: 46. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.