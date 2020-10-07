Advertisement

Flirting with record high temps today

Weather forecast
Weather forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a mild morning in the 50s will transition into a sunny and hot afternoon. As temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 90s, record highs are within reach. We will have to warm to 93 in Wichita to tie a record high and while it is certainly possible, I think we will stop just shy of the record.

The rest of the work week looks unseasonably warm and continued quiet. Skies will generally be sunny as wake-up temperatures in the 50s climb into the 80s during the afternoon. Breezy conditions are back on Thursday and Friday as well.

Looking ahead… it appears as if the warm and dry spell will end on Monday. Forecast models are predicting a pattern change that will allow moisture returning to Kansas to interact with a cold front. Showers and storms are possible and they should be accompanied by windy and much cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; near record heat. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 86. Low: 59. Continued sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 85. Low: 60. Sunshine.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 58. Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 50. Windy and much cooler with showers/storms possible.

Tue: High: 70. Low: 46. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Forecast

Record watch Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Record watch is on for Wednesday as summer weather comes back.

Forecast

Winds die down, but warm & dry conditions continue

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll get a break from the strong winds today.

Forecast

Summer temperatures return

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
More summer weather is scheduled to arrive midweek.

Forecast

Windy start to the work week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect warm and dry weather until further notice.

Forecast

Warming up for the workweek

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
After a mild weekend, warmer temperatures on the way for the workweek.

Forecast

Cool today, but much warmer this week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Mild today, warming trend this week

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The sunshine and the mild temps will stick around for a few more days.

Forecast

Cool and breezy today, less wind Sunday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
A bit breezy and cool today, less wind Sunday

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continue for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Friday night. This will keep the mild temps in place for the weekend.

Forecast

Feels like fall Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like December out the door this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.