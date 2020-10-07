Gating criteria changes could put more Andover students back in classrooms

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Middle school students in the Andover school district could soon be back in the classroom full-time.

The district is currently using a hybrid learning model for middle and high school students. That means they attend classes in-person two days a week and online the other three days.

The district’s COVID Response and Assessment Team met Tuesday evening and recommended separating middle schools and high schools in its gating criteria. The proposed change would allow the district to bring middle school students back “onsite” or in-person full-time or at least give the board the option.

Parents we spoke with said they believe the precautions are in place and students need to be back in class.

“I’ve got an 8th grader and sophomore. I have to have them come to my office with me. It’s a struggle having two kids in my work environment. They’re behaved but still, it takes time and attention away from my work to make sure they’re doing what they need to do,” said parent Kari Coultis.

Parent Amber Beck said she doesn’t believe the hybrid learning model is adequate for learning.

“I’ve found they learn more in the classroom. Being on the hybrid model, I see their grades slip and I think it’s due to the fact they’re doing other things while they’re learning,” she said.

The Andover School Board will discuss recommendation on Monday.

