Historic theatre in Hutchinson reopening with COVID-19 precautions

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Historic Fox Theatre in Hutchinson reopens this weekend with weekend movies and concerts.

This weekend, the theatre will show “The Way I See It,” a film about Pete Souza, a former Hutchinson News photographer and former White House photographer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Showings are scheduled Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The theatre also plans on hosting concerts, with their first show on Nov. 6 with Riders in the Sky. The band will perform twice that night, at 6 and 9 p.m. to encourage social distancing.

The theatre will have COVID-19 precautions in place, including closing half its rows and limiting concert seating to 400 a show. Ushers will also take people to their seats. There is also a mandatory mask policy.

Tickets for events are available online or at the box office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.