Kansans, businesses struggling as negotiations end on federal economic relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The economy continues to struggle amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats and Republicans in Washington appear to be at an impasse.

The uncertainty is evident in a struggling economy. So far, 3,600 businesses in Kansas have closed or filed for bankruptcy this year and thousands of workers are unemployed.

Americans have waited for months for Congress to reach a deal. Now, President Donald Trump wants negotiations stopped until after the election.

”It’s not just the president that is in this, all of Congress is in this. Stop acting like 2-year-olds," says laid-off Spirit AeroSystems employee Garrett Ten Eyck.

He says he’s been unemployed since March.

“It’s been up and down with the bonuses and everything, but I need actual work, I need to be able to provide for my family,” he says.

Spirit AeroSystems has laid off more than 5,000 workers and seven months later, mechanics like Garrett are still unemployed.

“When I found out that he was getting laid off and then right after having him, I balled," says Garrett’s wife, Kelsey. "I don’t know how many nights I stayed awake just crying, not knowing what we were going to do.”

Airlines say they could lay off or furlough up to 100,000 workers if Congress can’t negotiate a deal. Small business owners in the aviation industry like Don McGinty, of Don McGinty Machine Co. Inc., say they can’t wait.

“It’s not going to help us. Without a second PPP program to help small businesses, you’re going to see businesses lay off more people and go out of business down the road," he says.

While President Trump said he was done negotiating, Tuesday night, he tweeted out that he would sign a package that includes $25 billion for the airline industry and $135 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and small businesses. In a separate tweet, the president said he would also sign a “stand alone bill” for $1,200 stimulus checks.

