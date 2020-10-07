Advertisement

Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations spike; emergency extended

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Top Republican legislators have signed off on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s request to extend a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic. Their action Wednesday came as the state set another record for COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Eight leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature, six of them Republicans, quickly and unanimously approved Kelly’s plan to extend the state of emergency until Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, the state health department reported that had another 1,244 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase of 2%, to bring the pandemic total to 63, 952. The state averaged a record 29.14 new hospitalizations a day for the seven days ending Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Animals

Man rescues hundreds of dogs as Hurricane Delta barrels down on Mexico

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
As Hurricane Delta blows over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula toppling trees and knocking out power, one man is doing what he can to save the animals.

Politics

Law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of polling site is constitutional, judge rules

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A federal judge Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) ruled that a Kansas law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of a polling site is constitutional and does not infringe on First Amendment rights, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems announces voluntary layoffs for salaried employees, management

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday that employees are being given the opportunity to be voluntarily laid off as the company restructures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX.

Don't Fall For It

Don’t Fall For It: Scammers spoof numbers, pose as big companies to steal info., money

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Seventy-eight-year-old Pat Castillo has had enough. She knows calls from “Amazon” she receives aren’t really from the company.

Latest News

National Politics

Neighbors show love despite political differences

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
Two Texas neighbors are bucking the trend and asking others to follow suit.

News

KDHE expands COVID-19 resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be holding a COVID-19 news conference.

Crime

Man charged with rape, kidnapping in Wichita sexual assault case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The suspect in one of three recent sexual assault cases made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

News

Historic theatre in Hutchinson reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The theatre will have COVID-19 precautions in place.

News

KCDHH offering clear masks, face shields

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The program offers each individual an option of a face shield or clear mask in either adult or kid sizes.

News

Officials in Saline, Cloud counties address mask mandates, recommendations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Saline County keeps their mask mandate, while Cloud County stands by decision not to mandate masks.