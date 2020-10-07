KCDHH offering clear masks, face shields

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is offering visible PPE to Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals, their family members and personal caretakers.

The program offers each individual an option of a face shield or clear mask in either adult or kid sizes. The PPE is made out of materials to allow for lip-reading and non-verbal facial expressions.

The commission said each individual can request two items, and that households are limited to four face shields and/or 10 total PPE items. The program is only offered to Kansas residents.

Those interested can fill out a request form here.

