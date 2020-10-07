Advertisement

KCDHH offering clear masks, face shields

Clear masks
Clear masks
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is offering visible PPE to Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals, their family members and personal caretakers.

The program offers each individual an option of a face shield or clear mask in either adult or kid sizes. The PPE is made out of materials to allow for lip-reading and non-verbal facial expressions.

The commission said each individual can request two items, and that households are limited to four face shields and/or 10 total PPE items. The program is only offered to Kansas residents.

Those interested can fill out a request form here.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials in Saline, Cloud counties address mask mandates, recommendations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Saline County keeps their mask mandate, while Cloud County stands by decision not to mandate masks.

KWCH

Organization working to keep voters informed ahead of election

Updated: 4 hours ago
The League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) says an informed voter understands where candidates stand on important issues.

Economy

Kansans, businesses struggling as negotiations end on federal economic relief

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
The economy continues to struggle amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats and Republicans in Washington appear to be at an impasse.

Safety

Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection near Viola

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
New safety features are coming to a Sedgwick County intersection where four young children and their mother died in an accident last month.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection

News

Wichita parents back watching kids play sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wichita parents back watching kids play sports

Education

Gating criteria changes could put more Andover students back in classrooms

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Middle school students in the Andover school district could soon be back in the classroom full-time.

News

Andover BOE to consider changes to put middle schoolers back in class full-time

Updated: 11 hours ago
Andover BOE to consider changes to put middle schoolers back in class full-time

News

Kansans seek help as President Trump ends negotiations on economic relief

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kansans seek help as President Trump ends negotiations on economic relief

National Politics

President Trump calls on Congress to approve billions, says he’ll sign 'stand alone bill’ for $1,200 stimulus checks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Hours after halting negotiations on a $2.4 trillion stimulus package until after the election, President Donald Trump is urging the House and Senate to approve money "immediately.