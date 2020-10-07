Advertisement

Law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of polling site is constitutional, judge rules

The 2020 general election is Nov. 3
The 2020 general election is Nov. 3(Allison Baker)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal judge Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) ruled that a Kansas law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of a polling site is constitutional and does not infringe on First Amendment rights, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

District Judge Holly Teeter dismissed a challenge brought against Schmidt and the Johnson County Election commissioner by a group called Kansas for Change, Inc. and individuals from Douglas, Johnson and Sedgwick counties.

The group claimed their rights to free speech were violated by the state’s restriction on interacting with voters within 250 feet of polling sites. In her ruling, Judge Teeter pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that rejected a challenge to a similar law in Tennessee.

The judge said all 50 states have laws restricting electioneering to address problems of voter intimidation and election fraud. With the Supreme Court ruling, she said the high court decided “that there is a compelling interest in protecting citizens' right to vote and preserving election integrity that justifies limits on electioneering near polling places.”

Electioneering is defined as “wearing, exhibiting or distributing labels, signs, posters or other materials that clearly identify a candidate in the election or indicate support or opposition to a question submitted (in the election) within any polling place on election day or advance voting site during the time period allowed by law,” Schmidt explained in a Wednesday news release on the judge’s ruling.

“I appreciate Judge Teeter’s ruling that the Constitution permits, and history and common sense favor, these sorts of laws that preserve the right to vote and ensure the integrity of Kansas elections,” said Schmidt, who noted that the Kansas electioneering statute has been on the books since the 1960s. “These laws permit all eligible voters to make their voices heard without intimidation, which goes to the heart and soul of our democratic process.”

In her ruling, Judge Teeter noted that non-partisan voter-assistance activities or signage within 250 feet of a polling entrance does not constitute electioneering because this doesn’t attempt to persuade or influence voters.

You can read the judge’s decision in its entirety here: Ruling on electioneering law.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Organization working to keep voters informed ahead of election

Updated: 11 hours ago
The League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) says an informed voter understands where candidates stand on important issues.

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 4 candidate forum

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
This week, we’re holding two candidate forums in the race for congress.

Politics

WATCH: ‘Big First' candidates discuss stances on issues impacting rural Kansans

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The “Big First," a mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

Education

Political science professor, class discuss president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, upcoming election

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
In Monday’s Zoom discussion with political science students and professors, Dr. Neal Allen addressed some of the quagmires of the current situation,

Latest News

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

WATCH: U.S. Senate candidates share stances on key Kansas issues

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Three candidates vying to replace retiring Pat Roberts in representing Kansas in the U.S. Senate recently sat down with KWCH anchor Michael Schwanke to discuss their platforms and field questions covering several key issues important to Kansans.

Candidates

Political science perspective: Debates unlikely to sway voter opinions

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
This year, there’s a different tone with overall less individual indecision ahead of November, one local political expert explained ahead of Tuesday’s first presidential debate.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to stop talking simultaneously.

Politics

1,500 mail ballots arrived too late to count in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Election data shows more than 1,500 Kansans did not have their votes counted in the August primary because their mail ballots arrived too late.