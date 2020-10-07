Advertisement

Man charged with rape, kidnapping in Wichita sexual assault case

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he forced a woman into his car and sexually assaulted her Tuesday night.
A 34-year-old man was arrested after he forced a woman into his car and sexually assaulted her Tuesday night.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The suspect in one of three recent sexual assault cases made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. A Sedgwick County judge charged Darrius Johnson with rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Wichita police arrested Johnson last Thursday in connection with a case from September. A 48-year-old woman said he sexually assaulted her. The woman told police she was walking near Lincoln and Oliver when a Johnson grabbed her and forced her into his car. He then drove to a different location where he sexually assaulted her and then, drove her back to where he found her.

Police said Johnson was currently out on bail in connection with a previous sex crime.

His bond is currently set at $350,000. He is due back in court later on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

