Man rescues hundreds of dogs as Hurricane Delta barrels down on Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (KWCH) - As Hurricane Delta blows over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula toppling trees and knocking out power, one man is doing what he can to save the animals.

Ricardo Pimentel Cordero is the founder of the Tierra de Animales animal sanctuary in Cancun, Mexico. When the storm started to move in, he and his staff rushed to find a secure location for nearly 300 rescue dogs, countless cats, sheep and goats in their care.

“Stay safe, we’re all already safe, hope we don’t do so bad. When it’s all over, we’re going to need a lot of help, please if you’re within your means, donate to Tierra de Animales,” reads a message on Cordero’s Facebook page along with photos of the rescued dogs that have been shared more than 25,000 times.

Cuídense, nosotros ya estamos todos resguardados, esperamos que no nos vaya tan mal. Cuando todo termine, vamos a... Posted by Ricardo Pimentel Cordero on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

