Neighbors show love despite political differences

(CNN) Nearly half of registered voters in both Biden and Trump camps say they don’t have a single close friend who supports the other major party candidate. That’s according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

Two Texas neighbors are bucking that trend and asking others to follow suit.

Marne Litton and Tasha Hancock live Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb outside of Austin.

They say supporters on both sides there have been vandalizing and stealing each other’s political signs.

Litton supports Trump and Hancock supports Biden, but they don’t let that get in the way of their close bond.

They took to Facebook with a message of tolerance -- showing pictures of themselves illustrating their loving friendship.

They asked their neighbors to show respect and goodwill, and they say the post has gotten a positive reaction.

