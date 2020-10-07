Officials in Saline, Cloud counties address mask mandates, recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saline County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the county’s need for a mask mandate. Since that mandate was put in place in early July, commissioners have met every two weeks to review it.

After hearing from health officials at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners decided to keep the current mandate.

“We heard that in September we had 300 new cases which was quite an increase of what we’ve had in the past,” said Saline County Commissioner James Weese.

Keese says wearing masks can help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The mask is the best tool we have right now in our toolbox to help keep the spread of covid,” Keese said, “And try to keep the doors open to businesses and our schools and our churches and such.”

Just 40 miles northeast of Saline County, Cloud County never mandated masks.

“Back in July, the County Commissioners chose not to follow Governor Kelly’s mask mandate but strongly encouraged our population to wear masks,” said Brandi Bray with the Cloud County Health Department.

Bray says some businesses mandated masks on their own, but overall, surges in COVID-19 cases have mostly come from college students returning to campus.

“So it’s not been from people being in stores and things like that,” Bray said. “It’s been with those college off-campus parties. Our local kids having parties, that’s where our numbers have come from.”

Cloud County Chairman Bill Czapanskiy told us the commission stands by their decision not to mandate masks because they believe people should be able to choose whether or not they wear them.

