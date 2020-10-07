Advertisement

Officials in Saline, Cloud counties address mask mandates, recommendations

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saline County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the county’s need for a mask mandate.  Since that mandate was put in place in early July, commissioners have met every two weeks to review it.

After hearing from health officials at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners decided to keep the current mandate.

“We heard that in September we had 300 new cases which was quite an increase of what we’ve had in the past,” said Saline County Commissioner James Weese.

Keese says wearing masks can help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The mask is the best tool we have right now in our toolbox to help keep the spread of covid,” Keese said, “And try to keep the doors open to businesses and our schools and our churches and such.”

Just 40 miles northeast of Saline County, Cloud County never mandated masks.

“Back in July, the County Commissioners chose not to follow Governor Kelly’s mask mandate but strongly encouraged our population to wear masks,” said Brandi Bray with the Cloud County Health Department.

Bray says some businesses mandated masks on their own, but overall, surges in COVID-19 cases have mostly come from college students returning to campus.

“So it’s not been from people being in stores and things like that,” Bray said. “It’s been with those college off-campus parties. Our local kids having parties, that’s where our numbers have come from.”

Cloud County Chairman Bill Czapanskiy told us the commission stands by their decision not to mandate masks because they believe people should be able to choose whether or not they wear them.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Organization working to keep voters informed ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
The League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) says an informed voter understands where candidates stand on important issues.

Economy

Kansans, businesses struggling as negotiations end on federal economic relief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
The economy continues to struggle amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats and Republicans in Washington appear to be at an impasse.

Safety

Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection near Viola

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
New safety features are coming to a Sedgwick County intersection where four young children and their mother died in an accident last month.

News

Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection

Latest News

News

Wichita parents back watching kids play sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wichita parents back watching kids play sports

Education

Gating criteria changes could put more Andover students back in classrooms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Middle school students in the Andover school district could soon be back in the classroom full-time.

News

Andover BOE to consider changes to put middle schoolers back in class full-time

Updated: 8 hours ago
Andover BOE to consider changes to put middle schoolers back in class full-time

News

Kansans seek help as President Trump ends negotiations on economic relief

Updated: 8 hours ago
Kansans seek help as President Trump ends negotiations on economic relief

National Politics

President Trump calls on Congress to approve billions, says he’ll sign 'stand alone bill’ for $1,200 stimulus checks

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Hours after halting negotiations on a $2.4 trillion stimulus package until after the election, President Donald Trump is urging the House and Senate to approve money "immediately.

News

U.S House District Candidate Forum closing statements

Updated: 10 hours ago
U.S House District Candidate Forum closing statements