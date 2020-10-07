Organization working to keep voters informed ahead of election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Political analysts say no other vice presidential debate has mattered more. Given the ages of both President Trump and Biden, analysts say the vice president has an increased chance that he or she will have to step up as president in the next four years.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) says an informed voter understands where candidates stand on important issues. Wednesday’s debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is another opportunity to learn more about the names you will see on your November ballot.

Your mailbox at home may be getting full as well with fliers either supporting or opposing a candidate. LWVK says you should not rely on what campaigns send to you. Instead, do your own research.

“We know that number mailers really exaggerate or really misrepresent what might be either their policy or the opposition’s policy,” says Cille King, Co-President of LWVK.

League of Women Voters has a website aiming to help voters register and be informed on all races on the ballot. Candidates answer questions and voters can compare candidates side by side.

