Parents of USD 259 student-athletes excited to be back at games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday was the first day that Wichita Public Schools parents were allowed to attend their children’s games, something that families have been fighting for since the season was re-instated.

Kristie Macmeekem has been fighting for her son and his Northwest teammates to be able to play soccer this fall.

Macmeekem said, “My first point was let my boy play, the second point was, yeah it’s about the parents too. Because we’re here for our kids and they did everything as they should have and so we deserve to be here too.”

Macmeekem won that fight, so the next step is to be able to watch him play in person.

“Watching on live stream depended on what school you were at. Some had Wi-Fi close, some didn’t. So you could see the field, you couldn’t see the field, it was blurry,” said Macmeekem.

Evie Marcotte, high school volleyball mother said, “I have a senior also so that’s been really hard but we’ve made it work and I’m glad they get to play, cheer them on and be able to see her in person versus just think it’s her number.”

USD 259′s high school fall athletics season is quickly coming to a close.

Parents and families who come out to support the student athletes in action, say it’s better late than never to be able to watch these Wichita Public School games in-person.

“I’ve been excited all day for this night. I’m excited to see the scoreboard and I’m excited to be able to see my girls in person,” said Marcotte.

“We’re the ones who help our kids, support our kids, get them through this, get them to the next level so we need to be here,” said Macmeekem.

