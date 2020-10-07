Advertisement

Patriots CB tests positive for COVID-19 day after match-up with Chiefs

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he tries to pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. In three previous meetings with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, the Patriots defense has had its most success when it's been able to force turnovers and get pressure on him. But that's easier said than done against a quarterback who has yet commit a turnover this season and is completing a career-high 68% of his passes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he tries to pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. In three previous meetings with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, the Patriots defense has had its most success when it's been able to force turnovers and get pressure on him. But that's easier said than done against a quarterback who has yet commit a turnover this season and is completing a career-high 68% of his passes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network.

Pelissero said that Gilmore’s positive test came back positive Tuesday, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

Monday’s game was postponed after players from each team tested positive for the virus, including Patriot’s quarterback Cam Newton and a practice squad member from the Chiefs.

It’s unclear how or if this will impact the Chiefs. Their next game is slated for Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dianna Russini with ESPN said a player on the Raiders has tested positive for the virus Wednesday, per source, and all COVID-19 tests for the Chiefs have come back negative.

Pelissero also reported that two players on the Tennesse Titans tested positive. The Titans play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, it’s currently unclear how this will impact their match-up as well.

Russini said the Bills have gone into a team meeting about Sunday’s game. The Bills face the Chiefs on Oct. 15.

