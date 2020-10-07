Patriots CB tests positive for COVID-19 day after match-up with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network.

Pelissero said that Gilmore’s positive test came back positive Tuesday, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team isn't expected to practice today, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Monday’s game was postponed after players from each team tested positive for the virus, including Patriot’s quarterback Cam Newton and a practice squad member from the Chiefs.

It’s unclear how or if this will impact the Chiefs. Their next game is slated for Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dianna Russini with ESPN said a player on the Raiders has tested positive for the virus Wednesday, per source, and all COVID-19 tests for the Chiefs have come back negative.

Only 1 Raider player has tested positive for Covid 19. https://t.co/xuvcPbxAB1 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

Pelissero also reported that two players on the Tennesse Titans tested positive. The Titans play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, it’s currently unclear how this will impact their match-up as well.

Russini said the Bills have gone into a team meeting about Sunday’s game. The Bills face the Chiefs on Oct. 15.

The Buffalo Bills are headed into a team meeting. Some of them have heard about Tennessee as they point to the fact that maybe if the game is canceled/postponed they could get more rest for Thursday’s game at home against the Chiefs. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.