President Trump calls on Congress to approve billions, says he’ll sign 'stand alone bill’ for $1,200 stimulus checks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hours after halting negotiations on a $2.4 trillion stimulus package until after the election, President Donald Trump is urging the House and Senate to approve money "immediately.

"Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” President Trump said on Twitter.

The president went on to say, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

He ended the tweet tagging House Democrats including House Speaker Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer.

