President Trump calls on Congress to approve billions, says he’ll sign 'stand alone bill’ for $1,200 stimulus checks

President Donald Trump gestures as he returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.
President Donald Trump gestures as he returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hours after halting negotiations on a $2.4 trillion stimulus package until after the election, President Donald Trump is urging the House and Senate to approve money "immediately.

"Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” President Trump said on Twitter.

The president went on to say, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

He ended the tweet tagging House Democrats including House Speaker Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer.

