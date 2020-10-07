Advertisement

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) -Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company plans to keep its restaurants open as it goes through the bankruptcy process.

“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday.’” CEO Shawn Lederman said. “Our restructuring demonstrates a commitment to Ruby Tuesday’s future viability as we work to preserve thousands of team member jobs.”

Most of the casual dining chain’s restaurants have reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with increased distancing and additional cleaning measures.

Company leaders believe the bankruptcy process will have little impact on customers.

The first Ruby Tuesday opened in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1972. It now operates more than 600 restaurants.

