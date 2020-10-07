Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection near Viola

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New safety features are coming to a Sedgwick County intersection where four young children and their mother died in an accident last month.

Just eleven days ago, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the family’s SUV was traveling southbound on 263rd Street West when a grain truck driver going east on 71st Street South failed to stop at the stop sign. That’s when deputies say the SUV struck the back of the grain truck.

Rumble strips were installed last week. District 3 County Commissioner David Dennis said that’s just the beginning. tells me these rumble strips are just the beginning.

“I just talked to the Director of Public Works this morning and we do have flashing lights on order right now. We’ve asked them to expedite the shipment of those so we’re paying a 10 percent fee to get them expedited,” he said.

Those who live in the area said they’re glad flashing lights are being added to the intersection.

“We’re sorry that this had to happen to bring it to the attention of everybody, but now at least people are moving in the right direction,” said neighbor Ron Daerr.

His wife Joyce called the accident tragic and said she does not want to see anything like that happen again.

“I feel sorry for the person who was driving. It happened to him too. He probably doesn’t sleep nights either, you know? It’s very, very tragic. So hopefully putting lights in people is going to let people know they have to stop, and they will stop,” she said.

Commissioner Dennis said he hopes to have the lights installed within the week.

other neighbors i talked to say they would like to see more speed limit signs and “stop ahead” signs put up on the roads as well... they say it may prevent another tragedy from happening.

Meanwhile, those wishing to support the family of the woman and four children killed in Friday’s crash can do so by donating to their GoFundMe campaign.

