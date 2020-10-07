Spirit AeroSystems announces voluntary layoffs for salaried employees, management

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday that employees are being given the opportunity to be voluntarily laid off as the company restructures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX.

This opportunity was extended to SPEEA-represented, non-represented salary and management employees in Wichita on Tuesday.

“Production rates for commercial aircraft have fallen from historic highs to much lower volumes,” said the aviation manufacturer in a statement. "Since there is no expectation for a quick recovery, Spirit is taking steps to restructure our company for a protracted market downturn, and align our costs and workforce to market demand and production levels.

Employees must submit their layoff request for consideration by October 14, 2020.

