Still summer-like Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the slightest dip in temperatures are expected for the end of the week, but it will still be well above normal by October standards.

Look for a clear sky early Thursday and lows will be in the 50s. The wind picks up in the afternoon and temperatures will once again be in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts of 30 mph are likely later in the day.

Friday will be windy and continued warm. Many areas will be well into the 80s and even a few 90s possible for western Kansas.

We should expect the wind to die down on Saturday, but temperatures will not feel like fall until next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warm. S 15-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow night: Clear. S/SE 10-20. Low: 60.

Fri: High: 87 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 59 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 73 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; windy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 47 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 46 Sunny; cooler.

