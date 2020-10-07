Advertisement

Stimulus would help, but doesn’t solve uncertainty for unemployed Kansans

stimulus
stimulus(MGN)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For unemployed Wichitans like Paula Cheatum, the future is still uncertain.

“We’re at the mercy of the government, and that’s a really hard place to be,” she said.

A $1,200 stimulus check could provide some relief, but that one payment can only go so far and uncertainty remains concerning where those who have struggled to find work due to the COVID-19 pandemic would turn once that stimulus is gone, if they even get it.

"What’s hard is just the uncertainty about everything unemployed Wichitan Matt Flaiz said. “We don’t know if (the stimulus) is coming, if it’s not coming. We see tweets. You know, it’s really hard to really count on anything.”

That’s why unemployed Wichitans who spoke with Eyewitness News said they’d rather see a stimulus package that includes weekly benefits, like the $600 weekly payment they received from the CARES Act.

“Put something into place to ensure that we’ll have regular benefits coming in so we can survive and pay more on our bills,” Flaiz said.

But those who spoke with Eyewitness News agree, above all, that they’d rather get back to work than receive money from the government.

“None of us got fired from our jobs, none of us quit our jobs. Our employers didn’t want to let us go,” Flaiz said. “So, we don’t want to sit here and ask for a handout, we just want our careers back.”

