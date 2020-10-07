Wichita Festivals, Inc. hopes to make up for lost revenue with ‘Hey Neighbor!’ fundraising campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals, Inc. is launching its “Hey Neighbor!” campaign on Thursday. The emergency fundraising campaign is meant to help the organization make up for revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of 2020 Riverfest and the now-virtual Autumn and Art Festival.

Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Drive-Thru Donation Station located in the south parking lot of the old Central Branch of the Wichita Public Library. It will be manned by Past Admirals Windwagon Smith. Funnel cakes and other festival fare, including a “Hey Neighbor!” button, will be available for purchase to benefit WFI.

Other donations can be made by mail or online by visiting the following link: https://www.heyneighborict.com/

