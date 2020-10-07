Wichita police see ‘alarming trend’ as sexual assault cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The number of sexual assault cases in Wichita is on the rise, and police said it’s an alarming trend.

In less than a week, officers arrested two men on suspicion of rape in separate cases. Now, they’re looking for another man in connection with an attempted sexual assault that happened on Monday. Police say the three cases are not connected, but they do have one thing in common - the perpetrators were all strangers to the victims - something police say is rare in sexual assault cases.

Officers arrested Darrius Johnson last Thursday for a case that happened in late September. A 48-year-old woman said she was walking near Lincoln and Oliver when she said Johnson grabbed her, forced her into his car and sexually assaulted her. Police said Johnson was out on bond for a previous alleged sex crime. He was charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping on Tuesday.

On Sunday, police arrested Raul Lopez Garcia on the same charges. On Monday, after yet another attempted sexual assault, police warned the public to be aware of your surroundings.

“Trust your instincts. Whether it’s walking in well-lit places, something doesn’t feel right. Take a different route,” said Lt. Christian Cory, Section Commander, with the Wichita Police Department.

Amanda Meyer, Executive Director for the Wichita Family Crisis Center, also calls the number of sexual assaults - involving strangers and partners or acquaintances - alarming.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in intimate partner assaults, as well. And especially in the severity of those assaults... violence and assaults. And they’re much more prevalent,” said Meyer.

She wants survivors - of both - to know there are resources available to help.

“It’s really important to either call us here at the Wichita Family Crisis Center or the Wichita area Sexual Assault Center, we have 24-7 hotlines. We have advocates ready to talk through these issues to talk through how to safety plan, to set up support groups if you have been assaulted. To really talk one on one about these things,” said Meyer.

