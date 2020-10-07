Wichita woman sentenced for giving gun to man convicted in 2016 Harvey County triple murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman was sentenced to six years in federal prison for giving a gun to a man convicted in a triple murder in Harvey County from October 2016.

The woman, Myrta Rangel, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of transferring a weapon in a drug trafficking case and providing a firearm to a convicted felon in 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Rangel admitted to giving a handgun to Jereme Nelson who went to go collect a drug debt. Nelson later shot and killed three people: Travis Street, Angela Graevs and Richard Prouty.

Rangel and Nelson fled to Mexico after the shooting, but were later caught by Mexican authorities and sent back to the U.S. for prosecution.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.