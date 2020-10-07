Advertisement

Wichita woman sentenced for giving gun to man convicted in 2016 Harvey County triple murder

Jereme Nelson (left) and Myrta Rangel (Source: KWCH)
Jereme Nelson (left) and Myrta Rangel (Source: KWCH)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman was sentenced to six years in federal prison for giving a gun to a man convicted in a triple murder in Harvey County from October 2016.

The woman, Myrta Rangel, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of transferring a weapon in a drug trafficking case and providing a firearm to a convicted felon in 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Rangel admitted to giving a handgun to Jereme Nelson who went to go collect a drug debt. Nelson later shot and killed three people: Travis Street, Angela Graevs and Richard Prouty.

Rangel and Nelson fled to Mexico after the shooting, but were later caught by Mexican authorities and sent back to the U.S. for prosecution.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCDHH offering clear masks, face shields

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The program offers each individual an option of a face shield or clear mask in either adult or kid sizes.

News

Officials in Saline, Cloud counties address mask mandates, recommendations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Saline County keeps their mask mandate, while Cloud County stands by decision not to mandate masks.

KWCH

Organization working to keep voters informed ahead of election

Updated: 4 hours ago
The League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) says an informed voter understands where candidates stand on important issues.

Economy

Kansans, businesses struggling as negotiations end on federal economic relief

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
The economy continues to struggle amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats and Republicans in Washington appear to be at an impasse.

Latest News

Safety

Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection near Viola

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
New safety features are coming to a Sedgwick County intersection where four young children and their mother died in an accident last month.

News

Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sedgwick County adding new safety features to deadly intersection

News

Wichita parents back watching kids play sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wichita parents back watching kids play sports

Education

Gating criteria changes could put more Andover students back in classrooms

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Middle school students in the Andover school district could soon be back in the classroom full-time.

News

Andover BOE to consider changes to put middle schoolers back in class full-time

Updated: 11 hours ago
Andover BOE to consider changes to put middle schoolers back in class full-time

News

Kansans seek help as President Trump ends negotiations on economic relief

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kansans seek help as President Trump ends negotiations on economic relief