4You: Hutchinson theater reopens, Wichita State alumni in running for $1 million prize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

A historic theater in Reno County is coming back to life. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre is returning with movies and live performances. Starting Friday (Oct. 9), the theater will have a showing of the documentary, “The Way I See Fit,” which features a former Hutchinson newspaper photographer’s career as the former Chief Official White House Photographer for Ronald Reagan.

A trio of Wichita State University alumni are in the running for a $1 million prize. The group is one of 25 finalists from a field of 1,000 teams from 30 counties in the Next-Gen Mask Challenge.

