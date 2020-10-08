American Red Cross seeking more bilingual volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross is looking for more bilingual volunteers as part of an effort to effectively communicate with everyone it tries to help. The Red Cross said the program will likely branch out to include other languages, but for now, the organization is seeking Spanish speakers.

The volunteers are needed to help remove language barriers the Red Cross often faces during disasters like hurricanes hitting the Gulf Coast.

"it has been a very busy hurricane, wildfire and other-disaster season said American Red Cross Senior Recruitment Specialist for the Kansas and Oklahoma region, Marama Bayles-Raleigh. “Our need for volunteers is greater than it’s ever been.”

Signing up to be a Red Cross volunteer doesn’t mean you’ll be assigned to a disaster site. The organization said it can use help locally with blood drives and other events in the Wichita area.

