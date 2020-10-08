Advertisement

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

Democrat Kali Barnett will take on Republican Challenger Tracey Mann in a race to fill the seat left open by Roger Marshall who is running for Senate.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hear from the candidates who want to represent Kansas’ “Big First” district in congress.

Democrat Kali Barnett and Republican Tracey Mann are both vying for the seat left open by Roger Marshall who is running for Senate.

Along with our partners at KMUW Radio and WIBW, we will host both candidates at 6:30 p.m. in the KWCH-12 studios. Watch live on KWCH-12 and the KSCW.

