Chiefs-Bills game moved to next Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - COVID-19 is once again impacting the schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs.

EPSN’s Adam Schefter reported that Thursday that the game scheduled for Sunday between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills has been moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. “as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.” Schefter said that means the Bills-Chiefs game is switched from next Thursday to Sunday, but that’s dependent on the Titans COVID-19 testing.

A day after the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots, 26-10, Pats cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. Postgame video captured Gilmore and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugging after the game. Still, Chiefs remain free of COVID-19.

