Economic experts give pandemic-recovery outlook for Wichita, state of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - How is Kansas' economy affecting local businesses and jobs in Wichita? This was one topic of discussion Thursday during Wichita State University’s 41st Annual Kansas Economic Outlook Conference. Hundreds of employers tuned in to the virtual conference to understand the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on the economy at the state and local level.

Eyewitness News spoke with Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and business Director Jeremy Hill about what may coming months could bring to Wichita. Hill said there are solutions to problems that businesses and employees are seeing, and he’s optimistic things could soon turn around. Currently, Wichita is among many cities across the U.S. feeling the pain from COVID-19.

“Our employment-population ratio is lower than other parts of the state and the state as a whole, so (we have) more room to grow in this economy and more people who are struggling to really find a job and make ends meet,” Hill said.

Hill was one of the keynote speakers at Thursday’s Kansas Economic Outlook Conference. He didn’t estimate a timetable but said it will take a while for Wichita to bounce back from the pandemic, especially those in the aerospace and manufacturing industries.

“They were hit hard, but as we keep moving forward, the economy has been really dynamic," he said. “You know, one industry starts to recover, but because demand is less, (there are) other industries out there that are now suffering that weren’t suffering before.”

Hill and Workforce Alliance Center President and CEO Keith Lawing say there will soon be an upside.

“I do think that although we’re going to go through a tough period, we could come out a couple years from now, with a new industry, with some different labor skills that we could be much better than we are today," he said.

Lawing said ideally, non-aviation and manufacturing jobs, including construction and healthcare, can help to offset some of what’s lost with aviation-industry struggles. He said there are businesses that are hiring.

“I really would encourage people who feel frustrated or feel there’s nothing out there, get in the job market, start looking now. There are more job opportunities than I think most people realize,” Lawing said.

If you’re someone who needs help with getting back to work, lawing encourages you to contact the Workforce Alliance, which can help with job searches, training and more. You can find further information on the alliance’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.