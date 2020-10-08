Fort Hays State University investigates possible hate crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Hays State University said Thursday it is investigating the report of a potential hate crime.

The university said the incident involved an automobile that was defaced with racist language.

The University Police Department (UPD) has launched a criminal investigation. Anyone with any knowledge about the incident is asked to contact UPD at 785.628.5304 or 785-625-1011 (after 4:30 p.m.).

Senior leadership in the departments of Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, University Police, and the Compliance and General Counsel’s offices are also actively involved in addressing the matter.

