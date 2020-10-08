Advertisement

Fort Hays State University investigates possible hate crime

Fort Hays State University (FHSU)
Fort Hays State University (FHSU)(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Hays State University said Thursday it is investigating the report of a potential hate crime.

The university said the incident involved an automobile that was defaced with racist language.

The University Police Department (UPD) has launched a criminal investigation. Anyone with any knowledge about the incident is asked to contact UPD at 785.628.5304 or 785-625-1011 (after 4:30 p.m.).

Senior leadership in the departments of Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, University Police, and the Compliance and General Counsel’s offices are also actively involved in addressing the matter.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Economic experts give pandemic-recovery outlook for Wichita, state of Kansas

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Hundreds of employers tuned in to a virtual conference to understand the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on the economy at the state and local level.

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Hear from the candidates who want to represent Kansas’ “Big First” district in congress.

State

Gov. Kelly creates Office of Broadband Development, announces $50M investment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday creating a state Office of Broadband Development.

Crime

WPD: Woman robbed during drug transaction in SE Wichita

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
No one was injured.

Latest News

Crime

Man shot during home robbery in SW Wichita

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
He was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

News

US doctors look to Australia to predict flu season severity

Updated: 7 hours ago

KWCH

US doctors look to Australia to predict flu season severity

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Doctors say that the social distancing and mask mandates prevented the spread of COVID, as well as the flu.

News

Man in custody after Garden Plain car chase

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The driver, who was in his 20s, led police into Garden Plain onto a football field, then east of town.

News

Man in custody after Garden Plain car chase

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Kansas Department of Labor on alert for scams targeting unemployment payments

Updated: 15 hours ago