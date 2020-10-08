Advertisement

Gov. Kelly creates Office of Broadband Development, announces $50M investment

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday creating a state Office of Broadband Development.

Kelly was joined at a Statehouse news conference announcing the plan by Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, Commerce Secretary David Toland, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, and Stanley Adams, current director of broadband initiatives for the state Commerce Dept. who will head up the office.

Along with creating the office, state officials announced a $49.3 million investment in 67 projects at 160 locations around the state. Toland says the projects will give access to more than 76,000 households and nearly 6,000 businesses. Adams called broadband access one of the state’s best economic development tools.

Lorenz said many projects will coupled with the IKE transportation program, to utilize a “dig once” approach, allowing crews to install cable as part of highway construction projects.

Among investments, Lorenz mentioned a project to give access to eight communities - including Great Bend, Winfield, and Burrton - and include 12-month vouchers for students. She also mentioned improvements in Dickinson Co. which will allow for telemedicine connections. Also on the list is more than $600,000 for Jefferson Co. to build a new tower for improving emergency communications, and also providing a platform for internet service providers to increase access for the entire county.

View the list of projects receiving funding

Kelly and other state officials said the need to improve broadband access was magnified as schools shifted to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

