Kansas Department of Labor on alert for scams targeting unemployment payments

KDOL combats unemployment claim fraud
KDOL combats unemployment claim fraud
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Payments meant to help those hard hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic are targets for scam artists. With more than $2 billion in unemployment funds paid uring the pandemic, the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) remains on high alert, stopping more than 50,000 fraudulent claims. However, the state fears some slipped through the cracks with payments falling into the wrong hands.

On the national scale, the U.S. Department of Labor predicts $26 billion in unemployment benefits were sent to scam artists by mistake. The KDOL is investigating how fraudulent claims were paid out by the state, and just how much money this will cost taxpayers.

“We’re looking into that and the legislative post audit to look into the specifics of the fraud,” said Acting Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Ryan Wright. “There have been some, but we feel like we’ve been able to stop the overwhelming majority of those.”

Especially with a high fraud rate across the state, as well as the country, Wright said the KDOL owes it to taxpayers to be good stewards of their money.

“...So we want to make sure that we are checking everything, crossing our T’s and dotting our I’s to make sure that no fraudulent claims get through,” he said.

To protect victims and taxpayer dollars, the state of Kansas has launched a new website to report identity theft for unemployment claims. The state is also taking more time to vet new applications, which could slow down the process for unemployed workers.

“If you’re trying to put food on your table or pay rent, the last thing you want to hear from us is that your claim has been delayed because of fraud,” Wright said.

He said those already in the system for collecting unemployment shouldn’t expect a delay.

“But we are taking a little bit more time and looking at all of those new applications because the fraud rate is so high,” Wright said.

To prevent money going into the wrong hands, it’s important to report suspected fraud immediately.

