KU’s Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19. He said is beginning the isolation process at home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.

“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.,” said Miles. “Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

KU Athletic Director Jeff Long said based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. He said as long as Miles doesn’t develop symptoms or have a fever, he anticipates that he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17.

“Kansas Team Health is working through the contact tracing protocols and notifying those individuals that may have been in close contact with him for an extended period of time. We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon," Long said.

