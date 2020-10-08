Advertisement

Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Harper County

A man suspected of second-degree murder in Louisiana was arrested early Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) in Harper County, Kansas.
A man suspected of second-degree murder in Louisiana was arrested early Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) in Harper County, Kansas.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suspected of murder in Louisiana is in the Harper County Jail following his arrest early Tuesday morning in Attica. Officers arrested Douglas William Thomas hours after he was located Monday evening at Casey’s General Store in Medicine Lodge, in Barber County.

“When law enforcement was called to (Casey’s), Thomas left driving a silver 2006 Lexus RX 330,” the Barber County Attorney said in a news release on Thomas' arrest. “For multiple hours, the Barber County Sheriff’s Department, Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Kiowa Police Department searched for Thomas and the vehicle.”

Officers found Thomas' vehicle in Medicine Lodge before tracking him down in Attica. Officers arrested Thomas on suspicion of second-degree murder committed in Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 for You 10.8.20

Updated: 33 minutes ago
4 for You 10.8.20

Coronavirus

Reno County announces plans for more COVID-19 testing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Reno County Emergency Management on Thursday announced plans for more COVID-19 testing in the next couple of weeks.

News

Newstalk: K-State professor: How to talk politics, respectfully

Updated: 1 hour ago
Newstalk: K-State professor: How to talk politics, respectfully

Crime

WPD: Man arrested for robbing woman during drug deal in SE Wichita

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man they say pointed a gun at a woman and robbed her overnight in southeast Wichita.

Latest News

Crime

Fort Hays State University investigates possible hate crime

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Fort Hays State University said Thursday it is investigating the report of a potential hate crime.

Economy

Economic experts give pandemic-recovery outlook for Wichita, state of Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Hundreds of employers tuned in to a virtual conference to understand the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on the economy at the state and local level.

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Hear from the candidates who want to represent Kansas’ “Big First” district in congress.

State

Gov. Kelly creates Office of Broadband Development, announces $50M investment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday creating a state Office of Broadband Development.

Crime

WPD: Woman robbed during drug transaction in SE Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
No one was injured.

Crime

Man shot during home robbery in SW Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
He was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.