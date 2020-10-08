Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Harper County

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suspected of murder in Louisiana is in the Harper County Jail following his arrest early Tuesday morning in Attica. Officers arrested Douglas William Thomas hours after he was located Monday evening at Casey’s General Store in Medicine Lodge, in Barber County.

“When law enforcement was called to (Casey’s), Thomas left driving a silver 2006 Lexus RX 330,” the Barber County Attorney said in a news release on Thomas' arrest. “For multiple hours, the Barber County Sheriff’s Department, Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Kiowa Police Department searched for Thomas and the vehicle.”

Officers found Thomas' vehicle in Medicine Lodge before tracking him down in Attica. Officers arrested Thomas on suspicion of second-degree murder committed in Louisiana.

