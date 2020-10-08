Advertisement

Malls prepping for socially distanced visits with Santa

(KVLY)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Santa Claus will be practicing social distancing this year.

Brookfield Properties said it will have a “touchless experience” with Santas at 135 malls. That means no sitting on Santa’s lap. The company said to ensure safe fun, Santa might show up behind a giant picture frame, riding his sleigh or in a giant snow globe. He’ll also be wearing a mask in states that require it. For those families who don’t want to go to the mall, Brookfield is offering virtual visits with Santa starting November 1.

Mall operator Preit is offering Zoom visits with Santa. In its malls, Santa will sit behind a Plexiglas barrier.

The largest mall operator in the U.S., Simon Properties, said Santa will be visiting their malls this year but declined to offer details. Simon owns Towne East Mall in Wichita.

