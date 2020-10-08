Advertisement

WPD: Man arrested for robbing woman during drug deal in SE Wichita

Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man they say pointed a gun at a woman and robbed her overnight in southeast Wichita.

Police arrested 20-year-old Crawford Anderson on a charge of aggravated robbery, a crime they said happened during a drug transaction. At about 12:20 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance-with-a-weapon call at a business in the 9400 block of East Harry.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 20-year-old woman who reported meeting with Anderson outside the business.

“During the meeting, the suspect entered her car, pointed a handgun at her, and demanded property,” police said.

Police said Anderson fled from the vehicle on foot with stolen items. No one was injured.

“Through the investigation, it was learned the preplanned meeting involved an illegal drug transaction, and (Anderson) was determined to be involved,” police said.

Officers found Anderson near where the robbery happened in the 9400 block of East Harry and arrested him without incident, police said. Officers recovered some of the stolen property.

