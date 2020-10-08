Advertisement

Man in custody after Garden Plain car chase

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - After Garden Plain police were lead on a wild chase involving a stolen car Wednesday night, a man is behind bars.

The chase started around Goddard around 7 p.m. The driver, who was in his 20s, led police into Garden Plain onto a football field, then east of town. The car, which has ties to Wichita according to Sedgwick County officials, was found in a field.

“This car was actually stolen out of Wichita and it is tied to a Wichita stolen car case,” Lt. Ken Kooser with the county sheriff’s office said.

Garden Plain, Cheney, and Goddard police all helped, along with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

