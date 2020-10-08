Man shot during home robbery in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early Sunday morning, a 59-year-old male was shot during a home robbery in the 800 block of South Fern.

He was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita Police said that two unknown suspects entered the home and pointed handguns at the male and a 20-year-old female, demanding property. Property was given to the suspect and the male was shot. The female fled before officers arrived, according to WPD.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information on this case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

