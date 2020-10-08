NASCAR driver, Emporia native Clint Bowyer announces retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a letter to fans posted on his Twitter page, NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, a native of Emporia, announced the end of his professional racing career.

Bowyer looked back on his career, expressing gratitude for his opportunities, the teams and sponsors who gave him opportunities and the fans who supported him along the way. Bowyer said next year, he will be stepping into the broadcasting side of professional racing, joining the Fox Sports booth on Sundays.

Bowyer is a veteran in a wide variety of racing. He as 10 wins over a 16-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series. He also has 224 top-10 finishes and was named the 2008 Nationwide Series champion.

