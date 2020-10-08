Political campaigns ramping up voter-outreach efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Like every other election year, political parties will go to great lengths to get your information. They call you, text you, and also send you mail. There’s no shortage of ways to get their message to you.

“If they want to find something out about you, it’s actually pretty easy. There are a lot of sites dedicated to do just that,” said Bill Ramsey, the CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions.

Ramsey says you’d be surprised just what information can easily be found on the web, like your address, phone number and even what political party you may have been involved with in the past.

Now more than ever, political parties are trying to find new ways to reach you. Maybe even by reverting back to an old school hand written letter, just to catch your attention. A Kansas family got a hand written letter from someone in California. Many know Kansas will be a state to watch this year.

Another easy way for people to get your information, your social media accounts.

Some of the information they have is public record and from voter registration lists, but political parties can also easily buy your information from third parties.

“They are buying that information and they can find an insane number of reports to get just a mindboggling amount of information about voters," said Ramsey.

