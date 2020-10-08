Advertisement

Reno County announces plans for more COVID-19 testing

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Emergency Management on Thursday announced plans for more COVID-19 testing in the next couple of weeks.

From 1:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 18, testing is open to all Reno County residents, with or without symptoms, at South Hutchinson’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

A second opportunity open to anyone living in Reno County follows from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at Pretty Prairie Elementary School. Those wishing to participate on either Oct. 18 or Oct. 24 should call the Reno County Health Department at 844-834-3657.

