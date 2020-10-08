Advertisement

Summer refuses to ease up

Near record highs heading into the weekend
More heat and sunshine on the way
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that near record highs are possible going into the weekend with more dry weather expected across the Plains. Temperatures continue to be well above normal for the area and won’t likely change until the beginning of next week.

Expect a clear sky into Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s. Strongest winds Friday afternoon will be over central and south central Kansas with gusts above 30-35 mph. Look for highs to be near 90 once again.

The wind scales back for Saturday, but temperatures continue to be hot. Mid to upper 80s will be quite common for the afternoon.

Windy and hot weather returns for Sunday before the next cold front brings us back to October weather heading into next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. S 10-20. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and windy. S 20-30; gusty. High: 88.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. S 10-15. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 61 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 57 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 47 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 55 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 54 Becoming mostly sunny and windy.

