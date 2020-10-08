Time running out to enjoy flower display on Douglas this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As another summer comes to a close and another fall begins, time is running out to check out a Wichita attraction many may not even know about. The colorful display along Douglas in downtown Wichita takes a lot of work.

As the city begins to wake and the morning rush begins, so does a long day’s work for Letha Hein and her helpers who start before the sun rises over downtown Wichita, tending to an impressive, yet low-key display that adds beauty to downtown.

The flowers depend on Hein and her crew with 114 big pots and 130 hanging baskets. The project, in its fourth year, is called “Flowers on Douglas,” a nonprofit with a $100,000 annual budget to cover the street with color.

Cindy Carnahan is behind it all. She said it’s a way to go beyond talking about Wichita pride and actually showing it.

“We have to make people realize how important the city is, and flowers speak so loudly and say, ‘I care about the city I live in,’” she said.

