Wichita police ask for help in search for 13-year-old runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 13-year-old girl who is considered an endangered runway.

Annika Scott stands about 5′7 and weighs about 185 pounds. Police say she was last seen about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Hospital in the 3600 block of East Harry.

She was wearing a red Nike t-shirt, black Nike sweats, and black slides. Police say Scott has medical concerns. If you see her or know where she could be, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.