Wichitans relive meeting Eddie Van Halen before legendary guitarist made it big

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A young band on the rise, but not yet a household name took the stage on April 3, 1978 at Pogo’s Nightclub in Wichita. Van Halen burst onto the scene with their debut album in 1978. They were on the brink of breaking through when they played the nightclub gig in Wichita.

“In retrospect, we tried to book them again three, four months later and they said, ‘you can’t afford them anymore,'” Pogo’s Nightclub Owner/General Manager Michael Kirsch said.

Van Halen, featuring uniquely skilled and future legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, his brother Alex on drums, bassist Michael Anthony and charismatic showman lead-singer David Lee Roth released their debut album in February of 1978. Kirsch said he heard that now historic album when it was brand new and immediately called the band’s manager.

“They were very interesting guys,” Kirsch said.

Record collector Michael Carmody can replay the night of April 3, 1978, with the Wichita show recorded off the soundboard. Kirsch said no one was supposed to record the show that night 42 years ago, but thousands of people listened to the band play. It’s a night where some from that crowd met Eddie Van Halen before the world knew his name.

“I didn’t know who they were, didn’t know. But Eddie, he’s such a real natural kid like I was then,” said Bob Everett who worked at Pogo’s.

One concertgoer that night in April 1978 said a brief conversation with Eddie Van Halen was all it took for him to be a fan of the guitarist for more than just his music. At that time, Eddie went by “Edward.”

Those who fondly remember the night Van Halen first played in Wichita, like many fans around the world, this week are mourning the loss of the man they describe as “a guitar God,” and “a really nice guy.”

