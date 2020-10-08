Advertisement

Wind joins the warm weather Thursday

We’ve had a break from the breeze the past couple of days.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after record-setting highs in the 90s on Wednesday, it won’t be quiet as hot today. However, highs in the upper 80s are 15 degrees above normal.

The other weather difference will be the wind. We’ve had a break from the breeze the past couple of days, but today and Friday will be breezy to windy at times.

Warm weather sticks around this weekend as highs continue to top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Both Saturday and Sunday will also be dry before our next weather maker moves through on Monday.

A strong cold front will bring wind, much cooler temperatures, and a slight chance of showers and storms to the state on Monday. After several days in the 80s and 90s, highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s. Unfortunately, the rainfall on Monday will be spotty and light across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: More sun and wind. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 59.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 61. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90. Low: 60. Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 75. Low: 47. Isolated showers early; windy and much cooler.

Tue: High: 76. Low: 51. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wed: High: 78. Low: 56. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

