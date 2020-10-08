Woman robbed during drug transaction in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early Thursday morning, Wichita Police responded to an aggravated robbery during a drug transaction in the 9400 block of East Harry.

According to police, a 20-year-old female met up with the suspect for a transaction when the suspect entered her car and pointed a handgun at her, demanding property.

The woman gave the property to the suspect and the suspect fled on foot. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

WPD is asking anyone with additional information on the case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

