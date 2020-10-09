2 shot during KBI investigation in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau Investigation (KBI) said Friday two have been injured in a shooting in Salina.

The agency said the shooting occurred while its agents were conducting an operation in Salina. Two people were shot and have been taken to the hospital.

The KBI said the agents were uninjured and no other law enforcement officers who were present were injured.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.