Advertisement

2 shot during KBI investigation in Salina

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting involving the KBI in Salina.
Two people are hospitalized after a shooting involving the KBI in Salina.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau Investigation (KBI) said Friday two have been injured in a shooting in Salina.

The agency said the shooting occurred while its agents were conducting an operation in Salina. Two people were shot and have been taken to the hospital.

The KBI said the agents were uninjured and no other law enforcement officers who were present were injured.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDHE: 6 COVID-19 cases connected to Republic County auction

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local public health officials in Republic County (in north-central Kansas) issue an advisory that people who attended a Sept. 26 auction in Republic County may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Breaking News

Second presidential debate canceled

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second scheduled debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Investigation

KBI conducts homicide investigation in Crawford County, remains identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The KBI and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a man found on Aug. 10 in western Crawford County.

News

Full interview with U.S. House District 4 challenger, Laura Lombard

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Education

USDA extends free meal program through end of school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is extending authorization for all schools to offer free meals for students through the 2020-21 school year.

News

Kansas farmers planting winter wheat not yet concerned by lack of rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
The abnormally high heat with little rain is nothing new to farmers who are in the process of planting their winter wheat.

Accidents

Alcohol believed to be involved in Barton County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash Thursday night.

News

Person severely injured in SW Wichita house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
One person has severe injuries after a house fire in southwest Wichita.

News

CPSC warns parents not to allow infants to sleep with nursing pillows

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The agency's initial assessment of an investigation into the products shows death is possible when babies are left on or near pillows and the child rolls over, rolls off or falls asleep.

News

No injuries reported after basement fire in S Wichita

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.