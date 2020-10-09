Advertisement

4You: Fundraiser kicks off to benefit Riverfest organizers, Newton unveils new city flag

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

A big fundraiser kicked off Thursday in downtown Wichita. It’s a benefit for the nonprofit, Wichita Festivals, which organizes the annual Riverfest. This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for some of the lost revenue and to benefit next year’s Riverfest, organizers got creative with the fundraising campaign.

The City of Newton unveils its new city flag. A contest to design the flag was held this summer and then residents had the change to vote on their favorite design.

Wichita State Unversity newspaper The Sunflower has been named a Pacemaker finalist by the Associated Press. Winners of the national award will be announced at the National College Media Convention at the end of October.

