8 things to do during Halloween season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Halloween is almost three weeks away. Here’s some things to do around Wichita to celebrate the occasion.

Field of Screams

Admission: $17, 20 or 25 general admission

When: Every Friday-Sunday until Halloween

A classic for the Halloween season, Field of Screams is taking extra COVID-19 precautions this year. Tickets must be purchased online, and you will receive your reservation for Prairie Pines.

Wicked Island

Admission: $20 GA, $15 for kids 12 and under at the gate

When: Every Friday and Saturday leading up to Halloween

Wicked Island is another outdoor haunted attraction in the Wichita-area. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Eat Drink Carve

When: Oct. 10, 17 and 24 6-9 p.m.

Where: Cana Wine & Cocktails

Admission: $45

This outdoor event includes appetizers, wine tasting, live music, and pumpkin carving. Each event will be capped at 30 people.

Boo at the Zoo

Where: Sedgwick County Zoo

When: Oct. 24-25 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Regular zoo admission

The Sedgwick County Zoo is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo this year and encouraging visitors to wear costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo.

Movie in the Park – Hocus Pocus

When: Oct. 24 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Where: Capitol Federal Amphitheater Andover

The city of Andover Parks and Recreation is hosting a free movie at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. The department will show Hocus Pocus and encourages visitors to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks to enjoy an outdoor movie.

Scary Movie Mondays and Saturdays

When: Every Monday and Saturday until Oct. 24

Admission: $14 carload, $7 single viewer

Where: Starlite Drive-In

Starlite Drive-In will show a scary movie every Monday and Saturday until the weekend before Halloween. Each night the drive-in will have triple-features.

Halloween Spooktacular – Chicken N Pickle

When: Oct. 24 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is hosting a Halloween event filled with trick or treating, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest. Proceeds from the event will go to Heartspring.

Halloween lights

Where: College Hill neighborhood

Every year, residents of the College Hill neighborhood go all out on Halloween light displays. Pack the family up in the car and head out for a drive!

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.